West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish on Tuesday, June 28.

Louisiana State Police Troop F said they responded to a crash on LA Hwy 557, north of La Hwy 4. The crash claimed the life of Joseph A. Ford IV, 34.

They said Ford was traveling in a GMC Envoy going south on LA Hwy 557 when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The reason for the truck running off the road is still under investigation.

Officials said Ford was not restrained and sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers said that they wish to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained, day or night.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.