Advertisement

West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ouachita Parish on Tuesday, June 28.

Louisiana State Police Troop F said they responded to a crash on LA Hwy 557, north of La Hwy 4. The crash claimed the life of Joseph A. Ford IV, 34.

They said Ford was traveling in a GMC Envoy going south on LA Hwy 557 when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The reason for the truck running off the road is still under investigation.

Officials said Ford was not restrained and sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers said that they wish to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained, day or night.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe
La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation
Best school districts in Louisiana
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window...
FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La.
Hope clinic in Shreveport performing abortion services, but not making new appointments
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers