State Medicaid management company hosts free community baby shower in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A free public baby shower was held Wednesday morning at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit.

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Medicaid management company, hosted the event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registrants visited with vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the shower and prize giveaway began at 11:30 a.m.

The company travels throughout the state to host free community baby showers. The goal is to improve birth outcomes and promote healthy pregnancies in Louisiana.

“The purpose of us having showers in the community is to actually make the resources more readily available to those that live in various areas. Access to care is an issue. So, therefore, by us bringing it to the community, that alleviates some transportation issues and gives them the knowledge and information they need,” says Grover Harrison, III, who’s the Director of Community Education and Outreach for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.

The community baby shower had up to 85 registrants by 11:30 a.m. Community partners were on site educating parents about other resources available to new parents in northeast Louisiana.

