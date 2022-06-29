Advertisement

State Medicaid management company hosts free community baby shower in Monroe

State Medicaid management company hosts free community baby shower in Monroe
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A free public baby shower was held Wednesday morning at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit.

AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana, a Medicaid management company, hosted the event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registrants visited with vendors from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the shower and prize giveaway began at 11:30 a.m.

The company travels throughout the state to host free community baby showers. The goal is to improve birth outcomes and promote healthy pregnancies in Louisiana.

“The purpose of us having showers in the community is to actually make the resources more readily available to those that live in various areas. Access to care is an issue. So, therefore, by us bringing it to the community, that alleviates some transportation issues and gives them the knowledge and information they need,” says Grover Harrison, III, who’s the Director of Community Education and Outreach for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.

The community baby shower had up to 85 registrants by 11:30 a.m. Community partners were on site educating parents about other resources available to new parents in northeast Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe
Best school districts in Louisiana
La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation
West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Matt Middleton re-hired as the head football coach at Cedar Creek
Matt Middleton re-hired as the head football coach at Cedar Creek
- clipped version
- clipped version
Monroe Regional Airport expecting an uptick in travelers
Monroe Regional Airport prepares for the holiday travel
They are expecting an uptick in travelers
Monroe Regional Airport prepares for the holiday travel
Heat affects children playing outside while barefoot, Monroe podiatrist responds
Heat affects children playing outside while barefoot, Monroe podiatrist responds