South Arkansas Arts Center teases major expansion

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - The South Arkansas Arts Center will be announcing the launch of its first capital campaign in more than 20 years.

The big announcement is happening on June 30, but SAAC has shared a preview of what to expect.

There’s a campaign that aims to raise $1.9 million to expand the facilities and construct a new entrance on the west facade. The project will focus on making the facility more accessible by adding a parking lot entrance, an elevator, expanded bathrooms, a commercial kitchen facility and additional classroom space for educational programs.

Laura Allen, SAAC executive director, said that the project was conceptualized by longtime SAAC board member Richard Wharton and that architectural renderings of the project will be on display along with some “very exciting news” during the announcement.

They will outline plans for the expansion at 6 p.m on Thursday. The announcement will be held at the South Arkansas Arts Center, located at 101 East Fifth Street in El Dorado. SAAC members are encouraged to attend, and the event is open to the public.

For more information, contact the SAAC office at (870)-862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org.

