Monroe Regional Airport prepares for the holiday travel

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many people are expecting to travel this holiday weekend. If you’re flying out of Monroe Regional Airport, officials say they are expecting an uptick in travelers and Director Charles Butcher says it’s very important to get there early.

“We recommend two hours, the ticket counter will be closed 30 minutes prior to departure, and they will stop taking baggage 45 minutes before departure. So you want to give yourself plenty of time to get through the checkpoint and make sure your bags are checked in if you’re checking your baggage,” he said.

Butcher says fireworks can not be checked into customers’ bags or taken on the flights. He says all 4th July items will be confiscated once they are found but guns are still allowed to be checked in.

“The Fourth of July weekend you can’t travel with fireworks, firecrackers, lighters, or anything that would go along with the Fourth of July weekend. You can travel with guns but you have to check those,” said Butcher.

He says they have experienced several delays, but they haven’t canceled flights. Butcher says masks are no longer required in the building or on the plane. A Sterlington High School student traveling to Milan made sure she arrived with plenty of time for her flight.

“We decided to come early because it was mainly to make sure we can get in on time and the traffic through security is a little much, so we wanted to make sure everything was good, " said Omanis Adams, the Sterlington High School student.

Butcher says if travelers miss their flights they might not be able to reschedule them for the same day.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.