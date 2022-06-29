In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether you like your desert before or after the meal, Chef Darryl Teats has a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Beignet Poppers

1pk crescent rolls

3oz cream cheese

4 Tbsp powered sugar

4 Tbsp flour

1/4 cup sugar, 2 Tbsp sugar combine

Flour table area and spread rolls over area. Cream together cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread mixture over half the rolls then place other half on top and cut in squares or triangles. Place on baking sheet. Bake in 350 degree oven for 5-7 min. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.