Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers

In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Whether you like your desert before or after the meal, Chef Darryl Teats has a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Beignet Poppers

1pk crescent rolls

3oz cream cheese

4 Tbsp powered sugar

4 Tbsp flour

1/4 cup sugar, 2 Tbsp sugar combine

Flour table area and spread rolls over area. Cream together cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spread mixture over half the rolls then place other half on top and cut in squares or triangles. Place on baking sheet. Bake in 350 degree oven for 5-7 min. Remove from oven and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe
La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation
Best school districts in Louisiana
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
A truck crashed into a store Tuesday evening.
62-year-old drunk driver slams into store on North 7th, police say
The foster and adoption system expects an influx of children due to the overturning of Roe v....
Foster and adoption systems preparing for influx of children
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light timeline leading up to man being accused of killing woman execution-style