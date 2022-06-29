Hope clinic in Shreveport performing abortion services, but not making new appointments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport says it is currently performing abortions for those who had already been scheduled, but is not taking any new appointments at this time.

This all comes after the Supreme Court of the United States issued a ruling on July 24 overturning Roe v. Wade. That ruling set into motion Louisiana’s “trigger law”, meaning abortion immediately became illegal in the state when Roe v. Wade was overturned. After that, a lawsuit was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of the Hope clinic, requesting emergency relief from the “trigger law.” A state judge then issued a temporary restraining order on the “trigger law”, allowing abortion care services to continue in the state. A hearing on the matter is set for July 8.

KSLA spoke with a staff member of Hope clinic Wednesday, June 29. The staff member says the clinic is still open and operating under its normal hours. Patients are still being seen, however, no new appointments for abortion services or any other gynecological services are being made at this time.

The clinic is waiting to see the outcome of the July 8 hearing before moving forward.

