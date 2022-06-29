Heat affects children playing outside while barefoot, Monroe podiatrist responds

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ArkLaMiss will begin to see a rise in temperatures next week.

With another heat advisory approaching the region, a Monroe podiatrist says a child running on hot concrete with no socks or shoes can be unsafe. When the temperature is 95 degrees or higher, the risks of burns increase; especially for children under two years old.

Dr. Luke Joseph Hunter, a podiatrist and surgeon with The Foot and Ankle Clinics in Monroe-West Monroe, says children under the age of two are more at risks because the skin on their feet is thinner and they lack the reflexes to remove themselves from the burning area.

“And these aren’t just first-degrees, these are second-degree burns with blistering - more pain, more swelling, so it can happen in as little as two seconds. You know, depending on how the asphalt or the concrete is,” says Hunter.

Hunter says the rules apply to pets, people of all ages and people with decreased feeling in their feet.

