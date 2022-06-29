Advertisement

Arkansas man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees...
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.

According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler responded to 2100 South Caraway regarding a man with a gun making threats.

He said witnesses called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Maxwell Thomas Clements.

The drive-thru speaker was damaged by Clements repeatedly striking it with his fist, according to the report.

When officers arrived, Clements attempted to drive in a 2014 Range Rover, but he was surrounded by officers and arrested shortly after.

During a search of Clements, the report stated police found a Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun loaded with hollow points.

Clements is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe
La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation
Best school districts in Louisiana
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash
FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window...
FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse
Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La.
Hope clinic in Shreveport performing abortion services, but not making new appointments
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers
In the Kitchen: Beignet Poppers