Arkansas man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.

According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler responded to 2100 South Caraway regarding a man with a gun making threats.

He said witnesses called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Maxwell Thomas Clements.

The drive-thru speaker was damaged by Clements repeatedly striking it with his fist, according to the report.

When officers arrived, Clements attempted to drive in a 2014 Range Rover, but he was surrounded by officers and arrested shortly after.

During a search of Clements, the report stated police found a Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun loaded with hollow points.

Clements is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

