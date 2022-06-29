Arkansas man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.
According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler responded to 2100 South Caraway regarding a man with a gun making threats.
He said witnesses called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. The man was later identified as 21-year-old Maxwell Thomas Clements.
The drive-thru speaker was damaged by Clements repeatedly striking it with his fist, according to the report.
When officers arrived, Clements attempted to drive in a 2014 Range Rover, but he was surrounded by officers and arrested shortly after.
During a search of Clements, the report stated police found a Smith & Wesson SD9 handgun loaded with hollow points.
Clements is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.