62-year-old drunk driver slams into store on North 7th, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police say a 62-year-old man who was extremely drunk slammed his truck into a store Tuesday evening leaving a gaping hole in the front wall.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, it happened at a convenience store on North 7th around 5:20 p.m. The store is at the corner of Oakland Street just a few blocks from West Monroe High School.

They shared a couple of photos online showing the damage to the store, along with the following:

“Accidents like this happen when you decide to drink and drive!

“At 5:20 this evening, WMPD officers responded to a single vehicle accident on N 7th St. in West Monroe. After an investigation, WMPD arrested a 62 year old man with a blood alcohol level of .291g%. That is MORE than 3 1/2 times the legal limit.

“If you don’t care about YOUR life, at least think about the property and lives of other people. DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE!!!! Period!”

