Advertisement

What is Aphasia? 84% of people have never heard of the cognitive disorder

Aphasia Awareness Month
According to Aphasia Access, a person is diagnosed with aphasia every 4 minutes in the United...
According to Aphasia Access, a person is diagnosed with aphasia every 4 minutes in the United States.
By Haley Weger
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Aphasia, it affects more people than Parkinson’s and Cerebral Palsy, but according to the National Aphasia Association, 84% of people have never even heard the term aphasia.

“She pulled out a hammer and I had to say the name of it, but I could not and it frustrated me,” Brian Handly said.

This was the first sign that Handly had developed aphasia.

“How something simple as a hammer that I could not do. Or she’d bring out a pencil and I couldn’t name a pencil,” Handly said. “I know, I knew what it was I just got, you know it was, but I could not say it at all, and I was frustrated.”

Aphasia is a communication disability that occurs after some type of brain injury and impacts all modalities of language- speaking, understanding, reading, and writing.

“So people with aphasia are smart, they’re just as smart as they were before the injury, they just have trouble accessing the language to communicate those ideas to other people,” Azios said.

Handly said it can be frustrating to not be able to communicate like he used to. Especially in everyday situations like ordering food, or even spending time with his grandchildren.

“My four year old he, she, there’s one of the examples of my aphasia, she is a she but I keep saying he,” Handly said.

According to Aphasia Access, a person is diagnosed with aphasia every 4 minutes in the United States.

In light of Aphasia Awareness month, Lamar Associate Professor Jamie Azios wanted to take this time to share how common the cognitive disorder is, and the best ways to interact with people who have it.

“If there’s one thing that people with aphasia have told us over and over again is that if you meet a person with aphasia, please be patient. Give time for that interaction and know that that person is smart and they know what they want to say, it’s just going to take them a little bit of extra time, so please be patient,” Azios said.

Handly has access to therapy through Lamar University, and said it has had a huge impact on his life. He has become involved in group therapy, which he said has also helped him and the others he surrounds himself with.

Lamar has a goal to work with their aphasia clients on real life activities, which Azios said can differ from each person.

Lamar University Aphasia Conversation Lab has some important facts about aphasia:

  • About 1/3 or 225,000 of strokes result in aphasia.
  • Aphasia affects more people than several other prevalent disorders, such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and muscular dystrophy.
  • There are 2,00,000 people in the US with aphasia.
  • There is no medical “cure” for aphasia but most people improve over time, particularly if speech therapy is involved.
  • Intelligence is not affected by aphasia.

To view a list of aphasia resources from the National Aphasia Association in the state, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe
La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation
Best school districts in Louisiana
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Latest News

Humidity is back
KNOE Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Bengals and former LSU QB Joe Burrow shares pro-choice stance online
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
West Monroe man dies after one-vehicle crash
FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window...
FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse