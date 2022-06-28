Suspect crashes into SUV in West Monroe after police chase through Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on June 25, 2022, after a high-speed chase between an allegedly stolen car and Monroe Police Department.

According to court records, Monroe PD was en route to a reported stolen car taken from Spark’s Kia Nissan, located at 1100 Auto Mall Drive, when they saw the vehicle at Millhaven and Powell. An officer initiated a traffic stop but said that the suspect, later identified as Mack Hill, 40, continued to drive. This is when the chase began.

Officials said that the vehicle sped up and pushed oncoming traffic to the shoulder of the road. The vehicle slowed down and maintained a speed of around 40 mph. Officers were able to get in front of the vehicle and attempted to deploy a spike strip, which was avoided by the vehicle by turning onto Pearl Street. The chase continued onto Winnsboro Road where officers attempted to block the vehicle to end the pursuit.

The affidavit said that the vehicle rammed an officer’s vehicle, which caused damage to the left side of the unit. While officers were pursuing the vehicle, the vehicle disregarded the stop sign at South Third and Plum along with the red light at South 3rd and Texas. Officers said that they attempted to block the vehicle again and the same officer’s vehicle was rammed into again.

The vehicle then sped up and crossed over Endom Bridge, officers said. The pursuit continued into West Monroe and the vehicle started to disregard traffic control devices such as stop signs and red lights. As the vehicle went through the stop sign at North 4th and Natchitoches Street, it struck a Chevy Tahoe. “The occupants of the vehicle that he struck were listed in critical condition at this time,” the affidavit said.

The vehicle came to a stop and the driver got out and took off running on foot. The driver was apprehended at 307 North Fifth after officers placed him on the ground, the affidavit said.

Officers said that they located a package of cigarettes containing approximately eight dipped in PCP and a bag containing Mojo. Hill was taken to Monroe Booking area where he allegedly attempted to get away after undoing his handcuffs but was placed back into handcuffs shortly after.

Hill was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash and allegedly being under the influence of an unknown narcotics, the affidavit said.

Officers said that they also learned that during the theft of the vehicle, Hill attempted to run over the owner of the vehicle along with Hill having an expired driver’s license.

Hill was arrested on one count of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault with motor vehicle, one count of aggravated flight, one count of aggravated assault, one count of attempted simple escape and one count of not having a driver’s license. He was also arrested on two different drug possession charges.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.