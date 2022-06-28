Sen. Cassidy in Monroe, says new gun law strengthens 2nd Amendment

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, of Louisiana, spoke to the Monroe Chamber of Commerce on June 28.

Cassidy highlighted the role he played in drafting the bipartisan gun law recently signed into law by President Joe Biden.

“This actually strengthens 2nd Amendment protections,” Cassidy told KNOE.

The law incentivizes states to pass red flag laws, allowing people to petition a judge to take away guns from a person deemed dangerous. Cassidy says the law requires due process.

“The NRA has always said that was the gold standard,” explained Cassidy. “We have the gold standard. We say the person who might be deprived has to have the right to have an attorney, has to be able to see the evidence. All these things weren’t guaranteed until we passed this law.”

The bill also provides provisions to take guns from dating partners convicted of domestic violence and other criminals.

“We strengthen the penalties if someone buys a weapon for a criminal and passes it to them, a so-called straw purchase,” said Cassidy. “We increase the penalty for that person that legally buys the weapon and gives it to the criminal.”

Cassidy adds the bill includes $15 billion for mental health resources, including increased access to telehealth therapy in rural communities.

“The number one killer of teenage children is suicide,” explained Cassidy. “We have mental health dollars to fund programs that have been proved to decrease suicide rates.”

With the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, KNOE asked Cassidy if he would support legislation to outlaw abortion nationwide if Republicans get the chance.

“You know, that’s a theoretical. That is not going to happen,” Cassidy replied. “I’ll tell you why. It would take 60 votes in the Senate because no Democrat is going to vote for that. It would take 60 votes in the Senate to pass such a law, and Republicans have not had 60 votes in the Senate since 1922.

Cassidy adds Democrats are using the chance of a federal abortion ban as a fundraising tactic.

