Roe V. Wade’s impact on LGBTQ+ community

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The LGBTQ+ community said they worry they could lose their rights after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the court should reconsider all of the court’s previous rulings that protect birth control, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. The LGBTQ+ community fears they could face issues receiving health care on top of losing their rights.

“I think that this does open it up and I think it allows them to put more of their personal feelings in there instead of saying ‘Hey, we have to look at what the law says and how does it accurately show for everyone?’” said the Northeast Coordinator for Louisiana Trans Advocates, Natalie Elethorp.

Elethorp said whether you are pro-life or pro-choice, the Supreme Court ruling leaves people wondering, “What’s next?”.

“I think the biggest one is going to be marriage equality, but with it is going to come to the onslaught of even more state bills trying to limit things, even more violence,” said Elethorp.

Elethorp said that completely overturning Roe V. Wade leaves many of the LGBTQ+ community in Louisiana out of luck. She said transgender people already struggle to find gender-affirming healthcare and would travel to the state’s abortion clinics to receive care.

“Especially in the trans community, that there are numerous trans people, that’s where they go to get their hormone care,” Elethorp said. “I mean, you look at this part of the state -- when I first came out as trans -- I had to drive over 100 miles to a clinic just for my own hormones.”

She also said before overturning Roe V. Wade, many doctors would refuse to see her, and now she feels it’s only going to get worse.

GO Health Community Health Center in West Monroe provides care to many LGBTQ+ patients. The CEO, Mark Windham, said they do expect and are prepared for an influx of patients.

“One of the main reasons we exist is to provide that affirming space, where some people feel like they don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Windham. “When someone walks through the front door of go care, I want them to feel like they’re coming into my living room and I want them to feel welcomed, loved, and affirmed.”

Following a weekend of protests surrounding the supreme court’s decision, Elethorp said there will be even more protests if the right to same-sex relationships and marriage is also struck down.

