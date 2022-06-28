Advertisement

Reaction to judge blocking Louisiana’s trigger law from going into effect

“They’re just pulling at straws to try and retain their abortion business, which is very profitable,” explained Sarah Zagorski of Louisiana Right to Life.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A judge has temporarily blocked Louisiana’s abortion ban just days after it went into effect.

This means the state’s three abortion clinics can provide the operation until the July 8 court date.

“So we are hoping that as fast as the case can move to dismiss this lawsuit, that is what our hope is right now,” explained Sarah Zagorski of Louisiana Right to Life. “They’re just pulling at straws to try and retain their abortion business, which is very profitable. Hope Medical in Shreveport is the largest abortion facility in the state in regards to the number of abortions they perform.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Louisiana’s 2006 trigger law went into effect immediately upon the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“That seemed to ignore the fact that there were three other purported trigger bans that had since been passed or amended that were purported to modify or add on to that 2006 ban,” said Nora Ahmed, Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana.

Ahmed argues the trigger bans are too vague.

“The trigger bans lack clarity,” Ahmed told KNOE. “Are we talking about fertilization? Are we walking about implantation? Why do we have all these overlapping laws? What are the criminal penalties?”

Monroe State Senator Katrina Jackson’s anti-abortion law clarifies when life begins and adds criminal penalties for providers. The only exceptions are if the mother’s life is at risk or if the baby can’t live outside the womb. It takes effect on August 1.

“I think that is a source of comfort and relief that we were ready for, which is why we even had this bill in the Legislature, to begin with,” said Zagorski. “So they can just continue to proceed forward, but I think they will get shut down and dismissed at the end of the day.”

An appeal is expected, and AG Landry has already announced he will defend the trigger laws in court.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Hope Medical Group for Women
La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume

Latest News

Judge blocks Louisiana’s trigger law from going into effect
Judge blocks Louisiana’s trigger law from going into effect
The LGBTQ+ community fears they could face issues receiving health care and worry that marriage...
Roe V. Wade’s impact on LGBTQ+ community
The LGBTQ+ community fears they could face issues receiving health care and worry that marriage...
Roe V. Wade’s impact on LGBTQ+ community
It was complete for 48 hours before it was destroyed
Car crashes into Crowville mural, state police investigate