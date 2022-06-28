Reaction to judge blocking Louisiana’s trigger law from going into effect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A judge has temporarily blocked Louisiana’s abortion ban just days after it went into effect.

This means the state’s three abortion clinics can provide the operation until the July 8 court date.

“So we are hoping that as fast as the case can move to dismiss this lawsuit, that is what our hope is right now,” explained Sarah Zagorski of Louisiana Right to Life. “They’re just pulling at straws to try and retain their abortion business, which is very profitable. Hope Medical in Shreveport is the largest abortion facility in the state in regards to the number of abortions they perform.

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Louisiana’s 2006 trigger law went into effect immediately upon the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“That seemed to ignore the fact that there were three other purported trigger bans that had since been passed or amended that were purported to modify or add on to that 2006 ban,” said Nora Ahmed, Legal Director for the ACLU of Louisiana.

Ahmed argues the trigger bans are too vague.

“The trigger bans lack clarity,” Ahmed told KNOE. “Are we talking about fertilization? Are we walking about implantation? Why do we have all these overlapping laws? What are the criminal penalties?”

Monroe State Senator Katrina Jackson’s anti-abortion law clarifies when life begins and adds criminal penalties for providers. The only exceptions are if the mother’s life is at risk or if the baby can’t live outside the womb. It takes effect on August 1.

“I think that is a source of comfort and relief that we were ready for, which is why we even had this bill in the Legislature, to begin with,” said Zagorski. “So they can just continue to proceed forward, but I think they will get shut down and dismissed at the end of the day.”

An appeal is expected, and AG Landry has already announced he will defend the trigger laws in court.

