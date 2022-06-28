Advertisement

Ouachita Mosquito Abatement Daily Spraying Locations

Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement
Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District is conducting spraying through the summer months to mitigate the spread of mosquitos and mosquito-borne diseases.

As of June 28, West Nile Virus has been found in 41 mosquito pools in the last four weeks throughout Ouachita Parish. The following list provides the dates, times, and locations of where spraying will take place. Spraying may be conducted by truck or by plane. It’s also time to residents to take the necessary precautions.

“Remove any standing water from around your home, this includes children’s toys, or repeatedly or continuously wash and clean out your pet’s dishes, so that water doesn’t get stagnant. Make sure your door screens and windows screen are in good repair,” said Shannon Rider, director of Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District.

Ouachita Mosquito Abatement Daily Spraying Locations

June 28, 2022: Aerial spraying will be conducted in the following areas from 9 p.m. through 12 a.m.

Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement spraying locations for June 28, 2022.
Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement spraying locations for June 28, 2022.(Source: Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement)

