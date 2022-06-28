A noose was found inside Delhi High School auditorium

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Delhi Police are looking for the person who left a noose inside the Delhi High School auditorium. The Delhi Police Department Chief Roy Williams says a custodian found the noose last week lying on the auditorium stage, a few days after the Juneteenth holiday.

“A custodian worker found the noose, and he reported it to the principal, and she, in turn, called the Superintendent and he called me. I’m writing a report at this time, and I’m going to turn it over to the District Attorney’s Office to see if there was any intent to do this purposely and if so we will go forward with a hate crime,” said Chief Roy Williams, the Delhi Police.

The high school is currently under renovation and Chief Williams says five different contractors are working inside the building. Due to the renovations, all the cameras in the auditorium were uninstalled.

“From what I gathered from the contractor it was unintentional. It’s not a good environment right now because of all the other things going on in the schools across the country. It shouldn’t have been left there and it’s just a touchy situation right now,” he said.

Cheif Williams says they are trying to find the person responsible for the noose. He says a lot of community members are upset.

Richland Parish Superintendent Sheldon Jones sent a statement stating in part:

“The Richland Parish School Board does not condone any actions of harassment or discrimination, and they are fully working with law enforcement during this investigation.”

Chief Williams says if they find out who did this, They will be charged with a hate crime and could face up to a 1 year in prison with a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.