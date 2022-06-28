Advertisement

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies, study says

A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.
A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research shines a light on the potential dangers of smoking marijuana.

The use of recreational marijuana appears to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization, according to a study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers say people who smoke marijuana are 22% more likely to go to the emergency room or need some sort of medical attention.

The findings published Monday in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research are based on health records for more than 30,000 residents of Canada during a six-year span.

The study says marijuana smokers often have higher toxins in their blood and urine compared to those who do not partake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
Hope Medical Group for Women
La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO: Catuna evacuation lifted; explosion site contained
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade is having an immediate impact in some states.
Some women left with no abortion choice after end of Roe v. Wade
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio