LifeShare set to host record-breaking ‘United We Give’ blood drive weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is urging donors to include donating blood in their Independence Day plans as the center prepares to host its annual United We Give blood drive.

Although hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, LifeShare says they struggle to keep up with demand for blood products in the summer. United We Give is a LifeShare tradition created to encourage donors to be mindful of the community’s blood supply needs during this time.

“United We Give serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply,” a news release from LifeShare said. “1 in 3 people will use blood at some point in their lives. To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part.”

Raising Cane’s, KNOE and Waitr are sponsoring the drive. According to LifeShare, last week, Waitr continued their event sponsorship with a $5,000 contribution to help offset blood testing costs associated with an increased donation during United We Give. They say these sponsorships from local businesses allow donors to receive various gifts for their donations. Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare t-shirt, a free box combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

The drive will run from Thursday, June 30, - Saturday, July 2. All LifeShare Donor Centers will have extended operation hours during these days. On Thursday and Friday, the centers will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. On Saturday, the centers will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Donors can make an appointment at www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins will also be welcomed during the event.

