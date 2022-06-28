Advertisement

Feed Your Soul: Daily Harvest

1105 Forsythe Ave, Monroe
Looking for something different, Daily Harvest in Monroe has some out-of-the-ordinary options.
By Charles Burkett
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here in the south, breakfast is normally a selection of bacon, biscuits, pancakes and eggs. Though, if you are looking for something out of the ordinary, head to Daily Harvest on Forsythe for one of their crepês.

They have an extensive menu with healthy options. The manager, Scotlyn Pierce, said she loves working here because of the atmosphere and the style of food they offer.

“There are so many different things you can order; and that is healthier, all-natural things -- not processed good food,” Pierce said.

They can even take special dietary requests if they know a day in advance. They will do about anything, and the options are not restricted to what is on the menu board.

“I’ll make whatever you want,” Pierce said. “I told them plenty of times we should just write on the board, I’ll make whatever you want.”

I tried the tomato basil crepê and added turkey. It was amazing.

I was able to try and cook a crepê as well, though it didn’t go as planned. I put Nutella, peanut butter, strawberries and basil. It might be a new flavor option.

They also offer muffins, breakfast sandwiches and more. Many of their customers come in for the cookies. The cookies are amazing.

The customers come for the food, but keep returning for the people they meet. Denise Simoné has been working at Daily Harvest for 12 years, and many people said they know that she adds a smile to the order.

“I love my customers,“Simoné said. “They follow me wherever I go.”

So, if you are looking for a relaxed, quiet place with some great food and service -- head to the Daily Harvest, and feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage inside Vidalia Jr. High
Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates
An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

The summers here in the Ark-La-Miss can get hot and on some days, temperatures can reach above...
Car concerns in the high summer’s heat
Heat can impact a vehicle's performance and appearance.
Hot weather impacts on cars
The Daily Harvest in Monroe has a menu for those looking for food that is out of the ordinary.
Feed Your Soul: Daily Harvest
Planned Parenthood’s southeast chapter addresses abortion access in Georgia
Reaction to judge blocking Louisiana’s trigger law from going into effect