Feed Your Soul: Daily Harvest

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here in the south, breakfast is normally a selection of bacon, biscuits, pancakes and eggs. Though, if you are looking for something out of the ordinary, head to Daily Harvest on Forsythe for one of their crepês.

They have an extensive menu with healthy options. The manager, Scotlyn Pierce, said she loves working here because of the atmosphere and the style of food they offer.

“There are so many different things you can order; and that is healthier, all-natural things -- not processed good food,” Pierce said.

They can even take special dietary requests if they know a day in advance. They will do about anything, and the options are not restricted to what is on the menu board.

“I’ll make whatever you want,” Pierce said. “I told them plenty of times we should just write on the board, I’ll make whatever you want.”

I tried the tomato basil crepê and added turkey. It was amazing.

I was able to try and cook a crepê as well, though it didn’t go as planned. I put Nutella, peanut butter, strawberries and basil. It might be a new flavor option.

They also offer muffins, breakfast sandwiches and more. Many of their customers come in for the cookies. The cookies are amazing.

The customers come for the food, but keep returning for the people they meet. Denise Simoné has been working at Daily Harvest for 12 years, and many people said they know that she adds a smile to the order.

“I love my customers,“Simoné said. “They follow me wherever I go.”

So, if you are looking for a relaxed, quiet place with some great food and service -- head to the Daily Harvest, and feed your soul.

