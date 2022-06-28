Advertisement

Community cleans Vidalia Jr. High campus, VPD continues investigating weekend vandalism

Community cleans Vidalia Jr. High campus, VPD continues investigating weekend vandalism
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a vandalism that happened at Vidalia Jr. High School on Sunday.

After a search through the school on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Vidalia police officials located smashed technology, splattered paint and desks that were flipped over.

The community came together Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. to help clean the campus. Principal Christine Washington of Vidalia Jr. High says the school was clean within two hours.

“We had our football team from the high school, basketball team, teachers from other schools, principals from other schools; we had community leaders. The mayor and his crew... we had just tons of people,” says Washington.

The police department says it will take days or even weeks to determine the costs of damages.

