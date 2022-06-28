Car concerns in the high summer’s heat

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With temperatures reaching above 100 F, cars can be impacted in more ways than one.

A car’s performance and exterior and interior design can all be hurt by the heat. Tracy Smith, owner of Northside Automotive, said that there are ways to help offset the negative effects of heat on a car.

Smith said that it is a good idea to have vehicles serviced to ensure each system is performing at its best.

“It really, really puts a strain on everything. Especially if the system’s not working correctly,” Smith said.

Walt Simon, owner of Redeemed Auto Body Shop, said that the heat can also cause issues with the appearance of a vehicle.

“The clear coat on your car -- which protects the finish of your vehicle -- the UV rays and the hot temperatures break it down quicker,” Silmon said. “Probably the most important thing somebody can do in this hot weather for their vehicle and the finish on it is to try to park in the shade and keep your windows cracked whenever you’re not driving your vehicle. I would say the second thing that somebody could do is to keep their vehicle as clean as possible.”

Silmon also said that the interior can be affected. The glue inside a vehicle can loosen up and cause parts, such as plastic panels, to start separating or rattling.

“The heat’s an enemy when it comes to even your interior as well,” Silmon said.

There are signs you can watch for on your vehicle that can be a warning to get it checked out.

“The main thing that I tell people is to watch your gauges on your car,” Smith said. “This time of year, everybody sees the drip underneath their car that’s coming from the air conditioner. It’s in pretty much the same place, which is under the passenger side. And about say midways on the car, you’re gonna get that.”

If warning signs are ignored, bigger issues could arise. There might also be longer repair times due to the availability of parts, which could mean finding alternative transportation. Repairs to the engine or paint could cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

