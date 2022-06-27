Advertisement

Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested

Deputies said they found her hiding under a blanket
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase is behind bars after deputies said they found her hiding under a blanket.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase earlier this month is behind bars after deputies said they found her hiding under a blanket.

On the night of June 9, Manila police officers attempted to arrest 34-year-old Heather Hitchcock on a warrant.

Sheriff Dale Cook said Hitchcock managed to get into a police cruiser and drove away.

She stopped the car, shot at it, then ran into the woods near Mallard Lake, he said.

In a statement released Monday, Cook said officers received information on June 23 that Hitchcock was hiding at a home on Mallard Lake Road in Manila.

Deputies, along with officers with Arkansas Probation and Parole and the Osceola Drug Task Force, went to the home to arrest her.

“Upon arrival, family members stated they had not seen Hitchcock since earlier in the day,” the sheriff said.

Officers spotted an old bait shop building on the property with the door rigged closed using a bicycle lock cable.

“When officers pulled on the door, it opened slightly then suddenly slammed shut,” Cook said. “Officers then forced the door open, finding Heather Hitchcock hiding under a blanket just inside the door.”

Officers arrested Hitchcock without incident.

According to the news release, a probation search turned up approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine in the room where she was staying.

