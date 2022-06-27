Vidalia Junior High vandalized, three juveniles investigated and given court dates

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia Police have investigated and given a court date to three juveniles who they believe were responsible for the vandalism that happened at Vidalia Junior High. The identities of the juveniles have not been released due to their ages.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, Vidalia Police received a call reporting vandalization at Vidalia Junior high. Officers said that they found almost every classroom and office to be vandalized upon arrival.

A search of the building revealed that desks had been thrown around, computers smashed and thrown on the ground and into water, and lewd messages painted on the walls. There were also smartboards that were smashed. Microwaves and refrigerators had been turned upside down and thrown on the floor. Several rooms in one of the buildings were flooded by drains being blocked and water being left on.

Activities that were scheduled to happen at the school this week had to be canceled due to the severe damage. The officers involved in the case said that they had never seen this level of vandalism before. School officials are assessing the damage to determine how much repairs will cost.

