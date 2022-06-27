Advertisement

DPSO: Explosion reported in Catuna; evacuation started

DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon as possible.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office | Facebook)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATUNA, La. (KSLA) - Following reports of a large explosion in the Catuna area, deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s office are working to evacuate residents.

“If you live off of Highway 171 in the Catuna Road or Norwood Road areas, you are being asked to evacuate all the way up to Highway 171 at this time,” reads a post from DPSO.

EXPLOSION IN CATUNA - EVACUATION STARTED 11am update: Anyone within ONE MILE RADIUS of Norwood Road should be...

Posted by Desoto Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 27, 2022

Hazmat, EMS, fire and deputies are responding to the scene and will likely be knocking on residents’ doors in an effort to ensure evacuations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for more information.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An example of a hammerhead worm.
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas
Officers arrested Draven Craig on suspicion of first-degree statutory rape.
Man accused raping child over several years
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Human remains found underneath Amite residence; woman arrested

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Hope Medical Group for Women
La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2022 Legislative Session
Arkansas motorists received some relief last week from soaring gas prices.
Oil prices falter, sending gas prices down