Customer shoots 2 Popeyes employees in drive-thru window at Alabama restaurant, police say
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said.
According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and fired a gun into the drive-thru window, striking two employees.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting and did not clarify the injuries of the workers.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Prichard police at 251-452-2211.
Prichard is located about 5 miles north of Mobile.
Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.