Car crashes into Crowville mural, state police investigate

CROWVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A car crashed into a nearly 50-foot-long mural in Crowville just 48 hours after it was complete. State police are investigating and no one was injured.

The lead Artist Brooke Foy says it took nine days to paint the mural and they finished on Wednesday, June 22. She says she was shocked to learn on Friday that a big chunk of it was destroyed.

“I couldn’t process it, and I was sick to my stomach all day because it was just like, did it really happen? Why did it happen? I hope this was an accident and we also hope the person was okay. Then we found out the person was okay,” said Brooke Foy, the Crowville Lead Mural Artist.

The car ran into the side of the Crowville Fire Department off of Hwy -578 and Foy says it costs $15,000. She says, they received a $6,000 grant to cover some of the cost and now they are raising money to fix the part that was destroyed.

“We are raising funds through a Go Fund Me to fund this portion of it which is about a thirteen-foot section of the mural. The mural is a total of 50-something feet long and it’s a very big mural. So this person squared his car right in the middle of it and took out the whole middle of it,” said Foy.

The Friends of Crowville member Renee Ward says the mural is the start of the beautification process. She says they were planning to have a dedication ceremony on July 12, 2022 but now that has come to an end.

“We were feeling very proud about it, that we had accomplished this huge goal and made it happen and it’s like it’s just been taken from us. We have lots of projects coming up for our “I Love Louisiana Project,” she said.

Ward says the goal is to raise $6,000.00 to restore the mural. To find out how you can help click here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.