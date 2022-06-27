Advertisement

Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’

A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said.(Josh Roberson/WVUE-Fox 8)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans art gallery is closing its French Quarter shop permanently due to crime concerns.

According to a post from Kako Gallery managers, the Royal Street location’s last day of business will be Aug. 27.

“After many years of investment and great memories, we have decided to permanently close our 733 Royal Street location due to countless encounters that defines and reflects the city’s unsafeness,” the post reads.

Owners encourage art enthusiasts to visit their Denham Springs show floor or to purchase art online.

Just two days before Monday’s announcement, a man was shot on nearby Bourbon Street. Police said the victim “was involved in a physical altercation with the (four) suspects when one of the suspects produced a gun and shot the victim.”

On May 22, a man was shot three blocks from the gallery near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis streets. Police arrested Frederick Boudreaux in that incident.

CRIMETRACKER

Violent crime in New Orleans has unnerved residents and business owners and prompted responses from the city leaders.

“I never consider going [to New Orleans] to shop or eat like I used to do,” Joeann Wallace said in the comments. “Too much crime to take a chance.”

“Sadly, the city’s best days are behind us,” another user, Dickie Dupre, commented.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she is focused on treating the root causes of crime. She says the criminal justice system will need to work together to make a difference.

Crime victims say enough is enough.

“We have opportunity, but this crime thing is definitely out of control,” a crime victim told Fox 8.

Some believe the dwindling number of police officers is a major contributing factor.

“They’re not going to be able to get in front of this and a lot of the other issues with the staffing issues that they have,” Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission says.

According to the MCC’s data, homicides are up 58% compared to last year.

“So the violent crime goes up while the number of officers continues to go down,” Goyeneche says.

