‘QAnon’ conspiracy poster sending messages again, filmmaker says

A demonstrator holds a "QAnon" sign as he walks at a protest opposing Washington state's...
A demonstrator holds a "QAnon" sign as he walks at a protest opposing Washington state's stay-home order to slow the coronavirus outbreak Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Olympia, Wash.((Source: AP Photo/Elaine Thompson))
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(WVUE) - An anonymous online message board poster, known as ‘Q’, that has been accused of spreading false narratives through political conspiracy theories is active again after being dormant for two years, according to documentarian Cullen Hoback.

The QAnon poster has claimed for years to be a top-secret government official involved in a battle of good vs. evil. While claims posted by QAnon are routinely and widely discredited, investigators and critics have long warned that followers of Q have engaged in dangerous activity related to messages they receive from Q.

Critics of Q say that the poster’s intentions are mainly to spread disinformation. Hoback, whose documentary “Q: Into the Storm” was released by HBO about a year ago has been following the message board poster’s activity on 8chan in recent years. After former President Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 to Joe Biden, Hoback said that Q has been dormant online for two years, until now.

Over the course of Hoback’s documentary, he spent time trying to identify who could possibly be behind the QAnon account. Among those he spent time with were Jim and his son Ron Watkins, the owners and operators of the 8chan message board site Q used to rise to fame. Toward the end of the documentary, Hoback concludes that Ron Watkins was the author of the Q account while his father bankrolled the site.

Ron Watkins is currently a congressional candidate in Arizona.

“Ron has received zero campaign endorsements from his former allies in Trump’s inner circle,” Hoback tweeted on Saturday, June 25. “The primary is August 2nd.”

