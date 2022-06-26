Advertisement

Man strikes woman with hammer after tussling over her purse in Jackson

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an aggravated domestic assault after a man struck a woman with a hammer on Sunday afternoon in Jackson.

JPD says a 29-year-old woman was in a tussling match with 26-year-old Antonio Golden over her purse when he grabbed a hammer and struck her on her left arm, causing it to break. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

According to JPD, Golden fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities say warrants are forthcoming for Golden.

