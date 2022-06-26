Man strikes woman with hammer after tussling over her purse in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an aggravated domestic assault after a man struck a woman with a hammer on Sunday afternoon in Jackson.

JPD says a 29-year-old woman was in a tussling match with 26-year-old Antonio Golden over her purse when he grabbed a hammer and struck her on her left arm, causing it to break. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of Belvedere Drive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

According to JPD, Golden fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities say warrants are forthcoming for Golden.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.