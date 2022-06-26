Advertisement

Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more information following the shooting death of a man at a gas station on Saturday night.

Dispatchers got the call at 11:33 p.m. on June 25 to the Shell gas station at the corner of W. 70th Street and Buncombe Road. That’s just off the Terry Bradshaw Passway.

SPD says a witness told them a man was sitting in his vehicle, selling drugs when he was approached by two men to buy some narcotics.

One of the suspects was armed with a pistol, and another with a rifle.

Shots were fired, and soon after the pair fled the scene in a black vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

