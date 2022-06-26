Kyle Williams officially inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Class 5A Defensive MVP from Ruston High School and All-American as a LSU Tiger, Kyle Williams is now a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Williams went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, earning six Pro Bowl selections. He is currently the defensive coordinator for the Ruston Bearcats.

