DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

D’Marcus Wyatt Jr., 15, stands 5′6″-5′7″ tall and weighs 165 pounds, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post.

No information has been provided about where and when he last was seen.

Anyone with any information that could lead to this juvenile’s safe return should call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

