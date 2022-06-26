Advertisement

DeSoto Parish youth goes missing

Sheriff’s Office asks for help in locating him
MISSING: D’Marcus Wyatt Jr. (left), 15, stands 5'6"-5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — DeSoto Parish authorities are asking for help in locating a missing juvenile.

D’Marcus Wyatt Jr., 15, stands 5′6″-5′7″ tall and weighs 165 pounds, the DeSoto Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post.

No information has been provided about where and when he last was seen.

Anyone with any information that could lead to this juvenile’s safe return should call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

