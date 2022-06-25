Advertisement

Swanson Center for Youth holds Career Fair, immediate openings available

Swanson Center for Youth - Howard L. Russell Building
Swanson Center for Youth - Howard L. Russell Building(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning.

The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building.

Immediate openings were available for the following positions:

Juvenile Justice Specialist

Corrections Officers

Social Service Counselors

Corrections Food Production

Instructors

Probation and Parole Officers

Public Information Director Nicolette Gordon with the Office of Juvenile Justice says it’s about changing the life of a child.

“We’re just trying to get into the minds. We’re looking for people who are career minded. You know - who wants to come in and actually want to change the lives of children. You know it’s one thing to come in and be a JJS, but it’s one thing to be here and be a JJS and see that child walk out of the door and do something productive with their life,” says Gordon.

Gordon told KNOE the hiring process is on a continual basis. Interested candidates can learn about the center’s job openings at ojj.la.gov. The next career fair is scheduled for July 9 and July 23, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Bayou Apartments in Monroe
Argument leads to fatal shooting in north Monroe, suspect arrested
Monroe man killed in head-on crash, impairment suspected
FILE PHOTO: Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers employees, spouses $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions
Louisiana State Capitol
La. officials react to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita
2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita Boat Race benefits MPD’s Reserve Unit
Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in grocery store parking lot
A place of prayer for the unborn children of abortion was splattered with red paint over the...
Catholic statue vandalized in Algiers after Roe V. Wade decision
Pro-choice protest against ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade
‘My body, my choice’: Protesters gather in Lake Charles against abortion ban