Swanson Center for Youth holds Career Fair, immediate openings available

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe hosted a Career Fair Saturday morning.

The fair lasted from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on June 25, 2022 in the Howard L. Russell Building.

Immediate openings were available for the following positions:

Juvenile Justice Specialist

Corrections Officers

Social Service Counselors

Corrections Food Production

Instructors

Probation and Parole Officers

Public Information Director Nicolette Gordon with the Office of Juvenile Justice says it’s about changing the life of a child.

“We’re just trying to get into the minds. We’re looking for people who are career minded. You know - who wants to come in and actually want to change the lives of children. You know it’s one thing to come in and be a JJS, but it’s one thing to be here and be a JJS and see that child walk out of the door and do something productive with their life,” says Gordon.

Gordon told KNOE the hiring process is on a continual basis. Interested candidates can learn about the center’s job openings at ojj.la.gov. The next career fair is scheduled for July 9 and July 23, 2022.

