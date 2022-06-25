Monroe man killed in head-on crash, impairment suspected

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man lost his life in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash just after 5:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 139 at Everglades Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that Prentice Starr Jr., 48, was traveling north on LA Hwy 139 when he crossed the centerline and struck a Hyundai traveling south.

Starr Jr., restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner. The Hyundai driver, wearing a seat belt, was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Officials said that impairment is suspected to be a factor. However, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers said that they wish to remind motorists that impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.

