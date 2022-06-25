The Mayor announce major upgrades in West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A big announcement happened in West Monroe earlier today. The Mayor showed off renderings of downtown improvements that are on the way. They include a marina, updates at Alley Park, a gateway sign, and underground utilities and she says the money has already been raised.

“These are special projects, it’s a marina, it’s maybe pedestrian paths, gateway signage into Downtown West Monroe. The marina will be constructed very soon were just waiting on the river to get down to 22 feet and that’s been paid for 100% through private contributions through the “Picture This, Our Time Is Now Campaign,” said Staci Mitchell the West Monroe Mayor.

Following today’s big announcement State Farm donated $10,000 to the projects during its 100th birthday celebration in Alley Park.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.