Golf tournament commemorates first Jarrett Allen Day

Charity event honors seven-year-old, who tragically passed away last Father’s Day after a drowning accident
By Megan Murray
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jarrett Allen was known for being selfless and wanting to give back to the homeless community. In his honor, Jarrett’s mom Emily started Project 8 to fulfill his passion for helping others. Today, Police Jury President Shane Smiley presented the Allen family with a proclamation declaring it Jarrett Allen Day. For more information about Project 8 and ways to donate, visit their website at https://www.jarrettsproject8.org/

