Advertisement

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar transferred to federal facility

Josh Duggar was found guilty of the charges back in December and was sentenced to 151 months in...
Josh Duggar was found guilty of the charges back in December and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on May 25.(Washington County Detention Center via AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – A former reality TV star found guilty on two child pornography charges was transferred out of the Washington County Detention Center to begin the process of serving his federal prison sentence.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of the charges back in December and was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on May 25..

According to content partner KNWA, the transfer destination was not announced, but Duggar was removed from the county inmate roster early on Friday, June 24.

At his sentencing, Duggar’s defense team requested he is sent to the federal correctional institution in either Texarkana or Seagoville since either one is closer to his family.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks noted he would recommend Seagoville if they had space available due to their “high-end treatment program” for sex offenders, KNWA reported.

On Thursday, June 23, Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, said she was “road-tripping to visit my bestie” in a social media post.

She also noted it was the 14th anniversary of her accepting his marriage proposal.

It was Anna’s first post since Feb. 2022, when she said, “There is more to the story.”

Duggar’s federal prison sentence will be followed by a supervised release term of 20 years, with several special conditions attached.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belle Bayou Apartments in Monroe
Argument leads to fatal shooting in north Monroe, suspect arrested
Louisiana State Capitol
La. officials react to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
FILE PHOTO: Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods offers employees, spouses $4,000 in travel expenses for abortions
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Jessie Abshire is recovering in the ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing...
Man fighting for life in ICU after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Gulf coast

Latest News

Belle Bayou Apartments in Monroe
Argument leads to fatal shooting in north Monroe, suspect arrested
Louisiana State Capitol
La. officials react to US Supreme Court decision on abortion
The Marina, Alley Park, and underground utilities are getting updates
The Mayor announce major upgrades in West Monroe
project 8
jarrett allen day