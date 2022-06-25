Advertisement

2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita Boat Race benefits MPD’s Reserve Unit

2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita
2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The crowd and boat racers gathered for the 2nd Annual Thunder on the Ouachita Boat Race Saturday morning.

The event was held at the Forsythe Boat Ramp. The ramp is closed June 25, 2022 - June 26, 2022 for the race.

In Saturday’s race, 56 boats participated and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Monroe Police Department’s Reserve Unit.

“The police reserve unit of course is a self-funded unit of volunteers that help us do activities with the police department that actually serve the community whether it be patrol; we have reserve officers that are actually on our SWAT team,” says Sergeant Mike Fendall, Public Information Officer with the Monroe Police Department.

The gates will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 26, and it’s $10 to get in for anyone who is age 12 and up.

