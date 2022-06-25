2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured.

At the scene, they found Marquis Evans, 21, (of Natchitoches) Daniel Williams, 23 (of Creston) and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators on scene were able to learn that Daniel Williams and the third victim were at a gas pump when they were approached by Marquis Evans. This encounter led to the shooting death of Marquis Evans and Daniel Williams. The third victim, who was with Daniel Williams at the gas pump, was also struck by gunfire during the altercation.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene, Willams was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead and the third victim is recovering at a Louisiana hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.

