Title IX 50 year anniversary

The landmark civil rights law was officially signed June 23, 1972
By Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tile IX protects people from sex-based discrimination in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. It has led to the expansion of women’s athletics across the country and athletic scholarships for female student athletes. D-D Breaux, LSU gymnastics coach from 1978-2020, served as a champion for women’s athletics in the early years of Title IX and hopes progress continues.

