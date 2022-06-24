Read the full Supreme Court opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, the Associated Press says.

With the decision, the Supreme Court published a 200+ page document detailing why.

You can read the full opinion below. It includes the Full Opinion of the Court by Justice Alito, Concurring Opinions by Justice Thomas, Justice Roberts, and Justice Kavanaugh, and the Dissenting Opinion.

