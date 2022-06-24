A pregnancy Center offers free assistances to families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that abortion is illegal in Louisiana a local resource center is offering free care to help with pregnancies. Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center of Monroe is providing free ultrasounds, material assistance, and counseling services.

“We have seen an increase in clients since the beginning of the year and we are growing rapidly. We are offering mentoring to dads now, and it’s just an exciting time to serve this community,” said Lyndsey Sikes, the Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director.

She says they have served the community since 1979, and with Roe vs Wade being overturned the company is expecting to see a lot more clients.

“I feel like the Supreme Court decision today, overturning of Roe vs. Wade making abortions illegal in Louisiana, is huge and one in three women in the United States have had at least one abortion. So we offer post-abortion support as well because we don’t want any women to go through this alone,” said Sikes.

She says they are going to need more community support as they rapidly grow so they’re asking people to donate baby items and baby clothes sized newborn to 2-T.

“So we accept donations at Life Choices through financial donations or material assistance. We have a baby boutique center and so we offer diapers, wipes, clothes, strollers, and just anything baby-related. We accept new or gentle use, said Sikes.

Sikes says they are providing free services to all Northeast Louisiana communities. Click here to find out more.

