NELA lawmakers react to SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe V. Wade

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“Years from now, we will tell our children and grandchildren about the day when the United States finally and firmly stood for life,” Representative Julia Letlow told reporters in Washington.

The ruling ends a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

“When we talk about what we have fought for, it is this simple truth, every soul is precious and deserves life,” said Letlow.

State Senator Katrina Jackson of Monroe authored Louisiana’s most recent anti-abortion measure, which along with a 2006 trigger law, immediately bans abortions, including in cases of rapes or incest. Jackson says victims will still have options.

“After being raped, CVS or Walgreens or anywhere pick up a morning-after pill,” Senator Jackson told KNOE. “The morning-after pill is not an abortion pill. It prevents a woman from ovulating after someone has raped her or she has had on her unprotected sex.”

Both Jackson, a Democrat, and Letlow, a Republican, agree the ruling is a reminder for lawmakers at all levels of government to pursue policies in the best interest of families.

“I would like to note that being pro-life is about more than saving a child’s life,” said Letlow. “It’s a commitment to supporting our mothers.”

“Our advocacy continues past this as it has before, but now more than ever before to ensure that children have access to good education, to ensure that children do not grow up in impoverished households and that mothers and fathers have everything they need to raise those children,” said Jackson.

It’s important to note that Jackson’s legislation does have an exception if the mother’s life is at risk or if the pregnancy is not viable.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.