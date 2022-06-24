Liz Sharp: Dreams only work if you do

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Liz Sharp is the walking definition of age is just a number. She has won 41 Olympic medals (31 gold) in the Senior Olympics. Her journey to getting there was far from easy. As a young athlete in her college days at the University of Illinois, she was preparing to tryout for the Olympic team in the high jump.

Her dreams would be short lived as she slip and fell and broke her tailbone and was never the same from there. She moved on and went to the military but the dream was always there. At the age of 69, she was watching television and saw a commercial of the Senior Olympics. She knew she had to jump at the opportunity and from there she trained in the shotput and the javelin. She won her first gold medal by only 1 cm.

Sharp would go on to win 40 more medals in the past five years. She wants others to know, no matter your age, anything is possible as long as you work at it.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.