Kyle Williams inducted to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

The Ruston native was a first ballot candidate
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Williams started as a Bearcat, then helped LSU win a national championship in 2004. From there he went on to be the heart and soul of the Buffalo Bills for 13 years. It has finally all came full circle for him as he celebrates another accomplishment in his decorated career.

