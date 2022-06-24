Advertisement

HIV Rates Rising in Region 8 - Free Testing Day Monday!

Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8 - which is why it's so important to get tested.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8, which is why it’s so important to get tested.

National HIV Testing Day is this Monday, June 27, 2022, and Go Care will be offering free testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lot of prizes and monetary giveaways. Listen to the interview to find out how much! Go Care CEO Mark Windham says testing is easy and only takes 5 minutes.

Go Care says, “there are 45,000 new HIV diagnoses every year in the United States. More than 90% of these could be prevented by testing and diagnosing people living with HIV and ensuring they receive early, ongoing treatment.”

And they say about 40% of new transmissions come from someone who doesn’t know they have HIV.

