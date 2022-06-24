Healthy diet can decrease your chance of some cancers, nutritionist says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jen Avis, a nutritionist with St. Francis Medical Group, says a healthy diet is a key to an overall healthy lifestyle. She says, “increasing plant sterols through fruits and vegetables can help the heart and prevent prostate cancer, which about one in eight men will be diagnosed within their life.

Avis says it’s important to eat your daily dose of fruit and vegetables. The CDC says Americans should eat 2-3 cups of vegetables a day and 1.5 - 2 cups of fruit per day. Avis says berries and cherries are also good choices because they’ve got antioxidants and are good for brain function.

She also advises eating fatty fish and looking for good sources of Omega 3s, but decreasing your intake of saturated fats - as you’ll find in beef.

