Gov. Edwards tests positive for COVID

(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards’ office announced that on Friday, June 24 following a routine COVID-19 test after returning from travel, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Edwards is fully vaccinated against COVID and is up-to-date on recommended booster doses. The governor does not currently have symptoms and will follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate them for five days.

”Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have taken many precautions to avoid becoming infected and sick and spreading illness to those around me, including taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks, and routinely testing for COVID. I am thankful that, as a vaccinated and twice boosted person, I am not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID despite having tested positive for the first time,” Gov. Edwards said. “Right now, COVID hospitalizations are low, but the number of people testing positive is going up, and there is still a lot of COVID circulating in Louisiana. It’s incredibly important that everyone stay up-to-date with their COVID vaccinations and take care to avoid getting sick.”

