Adopt a Pet: Void and Mariana!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - How cute are they?! Meet Void and Mariana! Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for cats joined us on the show to talk about these cute kittens and how to adopt them.

They’ve got adoption specials running through the month of June and a PetSmart adoption event July 2nd.

The shelter has plenty of other cats and kittens available for adoption. They ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment before showing up.

You can fill out applications to volunteer or foster. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

