Abortion is now illegal in Louisiana, AG says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Abortion is now illegal in Louisiana, according to the state attorney general.

This follows Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

There are some exceptions in very rare cases, but for the most part, Louisiana women will now be forced to carry their pregnancies to term.

A bill recently signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards details the conditions under which an exception can be made. Mostly, they have to do with preserving the health of the mother. You can read his statement explaining the conditions here. There is no exception for victims of rape or incest once a pregnancy has been diagnosed.

I've signed SB 342 by Sen. Jackson. While this legislation is similar to that passed in 2006, which is effective upon Roe v. Wade being overturned, SB 342 expands the exceptions in the 2006 legislation to include instances of medical futility & ectopic pregnancies. #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 21, 2022

While poll after poll after poll shows that by and large, the majority of Americans want abortion to remain legal in the early parts of a pregnancy, Louisiana lawmakers do not share that view. They reacted positively to the news. You can read their reactions here.

